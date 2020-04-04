Coronavirus: Private security firms can continue operations, says Security Association Singapore

SINGAPORE - Private security personnel will continue operating where they have been deployed, even as most workplaces in Singapore shutter from next Tuesday (April 7) as part of an enhanced measure to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

They will also be working from their main offices and operations rooms, with safe distancing measures employed, said president of the Security Association Singapore Raj Joshua Thomas on Saturday (April 4).

He added that private security firms across Singapore provide essential services.

While officers will be deployed at sites, all other activities that can be carried out through telecommuting should be done from home, Mr Thomas said.

The Government on Friday announced its tightest measures to date to stem the spike in local Covid-19 cases.

Workplaces, other than those in economic sectors and essential services, will have to remain shut from April 7 to May 4.

All other business activities that cannot be conducted by working from home have to be suspended.

Security agencies, like other firms that fall under the excluded categories, have to submit details of their operations plans and safe distancing measures at https://covid.gobusiness.gov.sg by the end of April 13 for review.

The police had informed security agencies of the need to do this on Friday, after the latest measures were announced, said Mr Thomas. The association is assisting members to submit their applications and implement safe-distancing measures, he added.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

The security industry as a whole employs more than 35,500 active resident security officers.

"The authorities had reached out to security agencies quickly and with clear instructions on how to submit their details. Private security operations will be able to continue without disruption across Singapore," he said.