Coronavirus: Mother's Day mayhem as online orders fall through

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - Those who had to celebrate Mother's Day this year amid safe distancing found themselves in the lurch after their food orders via various platforms fell through.

Some even ended up having instant noodles with the last-minute cancellations, like family members of a 28-year-old personal assistant who wanted to be known only as Mrs Heng.

Mrs Heng had ordered food from Sing Yi Seafood Garden for her parents, who live with her two sisters.

She told The New Paper: "The driver called me at about 8pm and told me to cancel the order because the restaurant was not preparing the order."

Mrs Heng could not cancel the order on the app, so she tried calling Grab's customer service and the restaurant but to no avail.

She received a text from Grab at 8.30pm to say the order had been cancelled and a refund was made.

According to a worker, the restaurant was "very busy" on Sunday (May 10) so it "turned off the machine receiving orders" from GrabFood, Deliveroo and Foodpanda and told arriving riders that orders were cancelled.

A Grab spokesman said: "Combined with an unexpected technical glitch on the platform... it resulted in longer waiting times and a significant surge in the volume of calls to our Customer Experience hotline... The glitch has since been fixed."

Other food delivery platforms TNP contacted also apologised for the inconvenience and disappointment caused.

WEATHER

Deliveroo said its service may have been affected by high order volumes, inclement weather and fewer riders, and if the restaurants could not fulfil the order for their own reasons.

Foodpanda said it does not cancel orders on behalf of restaurant partners and will be working with them "to ensure better planning of resources and manpower to minimise such occurrences".

Ms Mah Chin Keak shared in a Facebook post she had ordered a Mother's Day dinner from House of Seafood, to be delivered by 6.30pm on Saturday.

By 8pm, a staff member who finally answered her call said she did not know where the delivery man was, so Ms Mah cancelled the order.

House of Seafood owner Francis Ng told TNP the delays were from lack of manpower for both chefs and riders and a delay in the arrival of its crab supply.

The restaurant handled unhappy customers by offering refunds or delivering a new order another day. It also gave out $50 vouchers to customers who ordered on May 10 as an apology.

Company director Lena Yong, 59, was supposed to receive a surprise dinner from Tanuki Raw, arranged by her children. They realised too late that an e-mail had been sent to them at 3pm stating that slots were full and the kitchen was running out of certain ingredients.

Madam Yong said: "The final blow was the $5 surcharge for the order cancellation, which was done by them and not us."

Tanuki Raw owner Howard Lo apologised on its Facebook page, and Madam Yong's family was fully refunded and the $5 surcharge waived.

She said: "The thing that really got to us was the unpleasant experience of trying to find dinner during the circuit breaker on Mother's Day."