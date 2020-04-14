Coronavirus: Man arrested for not returning to welfare home where he lives

SINGAPORE - A 63-year-old man was arrested in Woodlands for failing to return to the welfare home where he lives, the police said in a statement on Tuesday (April 14).

The police received a request for assistance from safe distancing ambassadors around 9am last Friday. They reported that a man at Block 768 Woodlands Avenue 6 had failed to comply with elevated safe distancing measures.

When the police arrived, they saw the man sitting on a bench that had already been cordoned off. He refused to leave the blocked area despite repeated advice by safe distancing ambassadors and police officers.

A viral video circulated in social media and through messaging apps showed a man shouting at two police officers, telling them not to touch him.

Police have clarified that they arrested the man shown in the video under the Destitute Persons Act for failing to return to the welfare home where he lives, not because he breached safe distancing measures.

The man was subsequently sent to the welfare home on the same day and was also issued with a stern written warning for failing to comply with elevated safe distancing measures.

The police also reminded the public to comply with instructions from safe distancing ambassadors and police officers.

