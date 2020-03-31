Coronavirus: LTA to waive Vehicle Entry Permit fees for owners of Malaysia-registered cars, motorcycles

SINGAPORE - Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) fees for all owners of Malaysia-registered cars and motorcycles who have to stay in Singapore, due to Malaysia's movement restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus, will be waived.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday night (March 31) that this is a one-time waiver and applies to vehicle owners who have to stay here from March 18 to April 14.

The authority said the waiver was in response to feedback from Malaysian workers in Singapore, their employers and unions.

The one-time waiver will be automatically processed by LTA for motorists who leave Singapore from midnight on April 15, and Malaysian motorists do not need to submit any applications for the waiver.

All foreign-registered vehicles here must pay VEP fees of $4 per day for motorcycles and $35 per day for cars. Each VEP is valid for 14 days from the date of entry into Singapore.

Foreign-registered vehicles are also granted 10 VEP-free days per year.

The one-time VEP fee waiver is on top of LTA’s announcement on March 26 that it would extend the VEP validity period for Malaysia-registered vehicles until June 30.

LTA said that this automatic extension of the VEP validity period and the one-time VEP waiver will make it easier for Malaysians who have to remain in Singapore for an extended period of time to continue working here.

The authority also reminded Malaysian motorists to ensure that they have sufficient value in their Autopass cards for any remaining VEP fees due, as well as the Reciprocal Road Charge for foreign cars, Electronic Road Pricing charges and tolls, where applicable.

Motorists can calculate the total amount they need to pay for their vehicles using LTA’s online calculator at www.onemotoring.com.sg

“Motorists should also ensure that they have valid vehicle insurance cover for their stay in Singapore,” said LTA.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself