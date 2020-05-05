Coronavirus: Iswaran sends message to migrant workers in Tamil, Bengali to address concerns

SINGAPORE - Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran on Tuesday (May 5) sent a video message to migrant workers to assuage the concerns of those living in dormitories who have been subjected to stringent measures and active testing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking in Tamil, Mr Iswaran explained the need to test them and their co-workers for Covid-19 and said that the Government has "undertaken numerous efforts to enhance the quality of food and facilities within your dormitories".

The video, with a second version dubbed over in Bengali, was sent via WhatsApp to workers on Tuesday, the first day of the extended circuit breaker period slated to end on June 1.

"If tested positive, we will provide (your friends) with the necessary medical care fully paid for by the Government. We will provide you with the necessary quality medical care as we do for Singaporeans. This is our promise," Mr Iswaran said.

As of Monday, more than 5 per cent, or 16,383, of the 323,000 migrant workers living in dorms have tested positive for the virus, among whom many are Indian nationals.

This has caused public attention to focus on the conditions in dorms and whether more could be done to help them.

Many workers remain quarantined in their rooms, while the stay-home notice period for work permit and S Pass holders in the construction sector was extended by another two weeks to May 18.

In the message, which also urged migrant workers to cooperate and do their part, Mr Iswaran said that he had approached four Indian stars to have them send their wishes and encouragement to the workers.

These include actor Rajinikanth and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who both urged the workers to abide by the Singapore Government's rules.

Renowned composer A.R. Rahman and actor Kamal Haasan also recorded messages to convey their well wishes.

Haasan said: "When we look after ourselves, don't forget that it is also like we are looking after the Government. The Government is not a separate entity from us, we are all part of the same ecosystem."

Rahman added that workers, like their countrymen in India, should follow the Government's announcements and practise safe distancing. "It is in your hands for you all to be careful and stay safe," he said.

There have also been questions about the food provided to these workers, with alleged photos depicting the sub-par quality of food circulating online, especially in the initial stages of the Government's measures to contain the spread of the virus in dorms.

While acknowledging initial logistical kinks, the Government has said that food quality has been greatly improved and the milestone of the 10 millionth meal served to migrant workers was crossed recently.

Mr Iswaran, without referring to the matter specifically, said workers should visit official sources such as Gov.sg for the correct information and not worry themselves with fake news.

He said services in the dorms have been enhanced to make sure workers can communicate with their families, get necessary information from the Internet, and watch their favourite films.

Additional reporting by Shivraj Rajendran