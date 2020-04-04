Coronavirus: Inter-Religious Organisation saddened by recent deaths, appreciates stricter measures

SINGAPORE - The Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) is saddened that Covid-19 patients have died, the organisation said in a statement on Saturday morning (April 4).

It added that with the number of cases rising despite best efforts, especially unlinked cases, the IRO "appreciates the stricter measures put in place to safeguard our public health".

The organisation is represented by 10 faiths: the Baha'i faith, Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Jainism, Judaism, Sikhism, Taoism and Zoroastrianism.

Established in 1949, it promotes communication and friendship among followers of different faiths in Singapore by conducting interfaith prayers, dialogues and conferences.

Six patients have died from the coronavirus infection in Singapore.

On Friday, the Republic implemented a "circuit breaker" to pre-empt escalating coronavirus infections with most workplaces closed from April 7 and all schools moving to full home-based learning a day later, among other measures.

With many major adjustments being made to cope with these changes, the IRO noted that "the religious communities have done well in introducing necessary changes to their religious rituals and worship practices."

"It is important for us to maintain this resilient character of our community. We should conduct ourselves in a responsible manner to protect ourselves and others around us," the organisation added.

In such unprecedented times, it is important that people practice responsible information sharing, and remain conscientious when forwarding messages or posting on social media without verifying, IRO said.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

"The best support we can give each other now is a state of calmness...We should strengthen our psychological defence by preventing circulation of information that causes panic and unrest."