Coronavirus: Indian restaurant Mavalli Tiffin Rooms serves up hot treats to hospital workers

SINGAPORE - Restaurant operations director Raghavendra Shastry was set on volunteering as a safe distancing ambassador as he wanted to help in Singapore's Covid-19 fight.

But after chatting with a surgeon friend, he realised he could contribute on a larger scale by making hot snacks and drinks at the restaurant he runs to deliver to front-line healthcare workers.

On the menu are items such as vadai, a savoury fried snack, coffee and masala tea. Mr Shastry, 56, and his staff at the popular Indian vegetarian restaurant Mavalli Tiffin Rooms in Serangoon Road also prepared packets of fruits to send to hospitals here.

This was on top of their work at the restaurant, which is still operational during the circuit breaker for takeaway and delivery services.

"Dry snacks such as biscuits and sweets are readily available to the front-liners in hospitals. But the hot snacks and coffee we deliver can complement these snacks and help keep the medical fraternity going," said Mr Shastry, who hails from Bangalore and has worked in Singapore for five years.

The first set of goodies was sent to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on April 17. Deliveries are now being made twice a week to various hospitals across Singapore and will continue until at least June 1.

Beneficiaries include Singapore General Hospital, National University Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Bright Vision Hospital, Yishun Community Hospital and Woodlands Community Hospital.

On Tuesday (May 12), Mr Shastry was joined at the restaurant's kitchen by the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Mr Jawed Ashraf, who spent the morning assisting with the packing of goods for the day's deliveries.

Mr Ashraf said he had heard of the restaurant's efforts and wanted to help out as a way of standing shoulder-to-shoulder and showing solidarity with the front-line healthcare workers.

Thanking the workers, Mr Ashraf said: "No amount of what we do for them is enough to express the appreciation that we have for their commitment, their courage and their selflessness. They are the ones who give us hope and confidence."