Coronavirus: Geylang Serai CC launches #SG20K to commemorate 20,000 days since S'pore's independence

SINGAPORE - To commemorate 20,000 days since Singapore's independence on May 12 and to encourage people to stay home, Geylang Serai community club (CC) has launched a #SG20K initiative, the People's Association said on Facebook on May 1.

The initiative encourages people to take a photo of themselves in red or white with the Singapore flag and upload the photo to their Instagram account with the #SG20K hashtag.

This initiative came from Geylang Serai CC and will not involve any other CCs.

PA said this initiative is in line with the #SGUnited movement and for people to show unity and resilience.

"I know that we are amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and all of us are staying home. This is a time for us to reflect together on how far we have come as a nation, how we have stood up for Singapore, and how we would continue together to progress into the future," said Professor Fatimah Lateef who is the adviser to Marine Parade GRC grassroots organisations and MP for Marine Parade GRC.

"So, on the 12th of May, let me call for all of you to remember as you stay home, to put on your red or white gear and celebrate together in spirit. We are always together, #SGUnited."

The Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SG20K has updates and information on this initiative. Information can also be found on Prof Fatimah's Facebook page.

This is among the several #SGUnited initiatives that have been launched since the start of the coronavirus, such as the clapping for front-line fighters on Mondays at 8pm.

Clap For #SGUnited asks the public to clap loudly at 8pm on Mondays, whether at their windows, doors or balconies, to show their appreciation for these workers.

Other initiatives, such as an islandwide singalong to the well-loved tune Home, also took place on April 25 at 7.55pm. This saw thousands of people joining in while waving torchlights at their windows and balconies, in an effort to thank front-line and migrant workers.