Coronavirus: 3.67 million reusable masks collected, exercise to end on June 14

SINGAPORE - With three days left till the end of the mask collection exercise on Sunday (June 14), some 3.67 million reusable masks have been collected as of 8am on Friday.

Of these, about 1.1 million, or 30 per cent of the collected masks, were redeemed through the round-the-clock vending machines, while the rest were done through the collection centres at community clubs and residents' committee centres.

The People's Association (PA) gave the update on the mask collection exercise amid phase one of Singapore's reopening, with more people set to return to their workplaces or take part in social activities.

Those who leave their homes during this period must continue to wear masks in order to protect the community against the spread of Covid-19, with those who flout rules still subject to the fines imposed during the circuit breaker period.

PA reminded those who wish to collect the mask to do so by 6pm on Sunday at all community centres with their identification card.

Maids, migrant workers not living in dormitories and international students living in hostels are also included in the scheme.

Migrant workers living in dormitories need not do so as they will receive the masks through Ministry of Manpower agents.

The distribution of the cloth masks is Singapore's third such exercise, which began on May 26.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing had earlier said that these new masks have higher protective qualities and are more comfortable for longer periods of wear than the cloth masks given out during the second distribution in April.

The first round, which took place in February, was for four surgical masks per household.

The Republic has since sought more sustainable methods of mask provision, with the new masks being locally produced in addition to being reusable.

Together with the masks given out during the second round, Singapore has now distributed more than seven million cloth masks.

For more information or to check the availability of masks in vending machines at the community clubs, go to this website.