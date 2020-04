Coronavirus: 150 caught breaching safe distancing rules, 50 did not wear masks outside homes

SINGAPORE - About 150 people were caught flouting the safe distancing measures while more than 50 did not wear a mask outside their homes on Wednesday (April 22).

Giving this update in a Facebook post on Wednesday night, Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli also encouraged Singaporeans to stay at home.

Referring to those who were caught breaching the rules, he wrote: "I hope these people realise that their actions are putting their families and their community at risk."

He also noted that officers at the markets found thinner crowds on Wednesday and people understood the objectives of the additional control measures.

"How long more the circuit breaker lasts will depend on each of us. If we stay at home as much as possible, we can help bring local transmission numbers down. Then, the Multi-Ministry Task force can ease some of the measures earlier rather than later," he said.

On Tuesday, the Government announced several enhanced measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including a month-long extension of the circuit breaker period to June 1.

Additional measures were also put in place at four popular wet markets: Geylang Serai Market, Chong Pang Market at Block 104/105 Yishun Ring Road, and the markets at Block 20/21 Marsiling Lane and Block 505 Jurong West Street 52.

From Wednesday, consumers heading out to buy groceries at these markets will be able to do so only on alternate days, depending on the last digit of their identity card or Foreign Identification Card number (FIN).

If the last digit of a person's NRIC or FIN is an odd number, he should visit the four markets on dates that are odd numbers, such as Thursday which is April 23.

If the last digit of a person's NRIC or FIN is an even number, he should only visit the four markets on dates that are even numbers, such as Friday which is April 24.

Mr Masagos advised those planning to visit these markets to check if they can enter on Thursday, bring a photo identity card that shows their NRIC or FIN number, and to go to these markets alone.

"The circuit breaker has been difficult for all of us. Let us work together to make it a success in the shortest time possible," he added.