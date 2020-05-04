Dr Lui To Hang, a medical officer at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, communicating with a member of the nursing staff after doing an arterial blood gas test on a Covid-19 patient in the intensive care unit's negative pressure room. The test checks how well the lungs are functioning. The Straits Times takes a look behind the scenes at how staff at two hospitals are coping with the rising number of patients from foreign worker dormitories.
Coping with rise in Covid-19 patients from dorms
