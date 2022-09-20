Cop dead with gunshot wound at MBS, no foul play suspected

A police officer was found with a gunshot wound at 1 Bayfront Avenue and was subsequently pronounced dead on Monday morning.

Police said the officer was a 29-year-old man from the Central Police Division who had joined the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in September 2014.

He reported for duty on Monday morning and drew his service pistol from the armoury.

Lianhe Zaobao reported an eyewitness as saying the officer had walked alone on the boardwalk outside Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

The officer was believed to have fired two shots in the air before turning his gun onto himself, according to the police.

He was taken unconscious to the hospital, but died of his injuries, reported the Chinese daily.

The police said no one else was injured, and a firearm was found at the scene, and seized.

They have classified the case as unnatural death, and investigations are ongoing.

"Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Based also on preliminary checks, he had not sought help from his unit, supervisors, or counsellors," the police statement said.

SPF said police officers are trained to identify signs and symptoms of distress and learn basic coping skills. They are also told of internal and external resources, including para-counsellors and helplines, they could access if they need support.