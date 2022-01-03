Cool, wet spell to continue

Cool weather continued on the second day of the new year in Singapore, with temperatures dropping to as low as 23 deg C yesterday. Those returning to the office from today should take their umbrellas along, as the rainy and cool weather is expected to persist for the first few days this month.

These conditions are part of the monsoon surge, which brings strong north-easterly winds as well as cooler weather, with occasional spells of moderate to heavy thundery showers.

Overall, rainfall should be slightly above average over most parts of Singapore for the first two weeks, with temperatures expected to range between 23 deg C and 31 deg C on a few days in early January, and between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days.