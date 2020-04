Heavy rain fell in the city area around North Bridge Road at about 10.30am yesterday. The first half of this month is likely to see short thundery showers across many parts of Singapore on most afternoons. The weatherman has said that the warmer-than-usual weather last month is expected to continue this month, but there could be some relief as more rain is also forecast for the next two weeks. April is typically one of the hottest months of the year with high lightning activity.