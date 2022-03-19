ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Cool deals on water dispenser, filtration system

Filtered water gives you peace of mind, and when the filtration system is also good looking, it can turn into a decorative accessory too.

Livingcare's Jewel Series Water Dispenser is one of the slimmest tankless water dispensers in Singapore.

The motorless hot/cold model also fits effortlessly in limited spaces.

It is eco-friendly with zero standby energy consumption, and there is no worry about stagnant water, even in the tubing, because the water is never reused.

The dispenser comes in five colours, so you should be able to find one to compliment your decor.

For SPH subscribers, you can get this at $2,369, which comes with three sets of filters and three years warranty. The original retail price for the set is $2,788.

Visit www.livingcare.com.sg/collections/our-products/products/jewel-series-1 to find out more.

Another deal for subscribers is the Undersink 5 Stage Filtration System (original $888, now $499 and one year's warranty).

The 5-Stage Alkaline Undersink Filtration System comes with premium carbon, nano pH+, prime UF membrane and active carbon filters to ensure your water is free of contaminants.

This package also comes with a stainless steel faucet.

Visit www.livingcare.com.sg/collections/our-products/products/undersink-filtr… to read more about it.

And till March 31, the first 200 buyers will also receive an additional $20 GrabFood voucher.

To buy, head to shop.sph.com.sg/deals

You can also visit Livingcare's showroom at 3 Ang Mo Kio Street 62, #01-34.

What does Budget 2022 mean for me?

Budget 2022: How does it affect your life and the way you live?

This year, plans have been set for businesses, citizens and the environment, but what does it mean for you?

A special 24-page booklet, with The Straits Times today, sums up for readers the various measures announced in the Budget Speech that will help Singaporeans, with details of the plans and changes ahead.

This is the second year running that the Ministry of Finance is partnering SPH Media publications to produce the booklet.

ST subscribers have access to a PDF version of the booklet which they can download. Just scan this QR code to access it.

