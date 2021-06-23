Cookies, brownies suspected to be infused with cannabis and over 3kg of drug seized in Siglap

SINGAPORE - Baked goods such as cookies and brownies believed to be infused with cannabis as well as more than 3kg of the drug have been seized during a raid.

Three men and a woman, aged 25 to 38, were also arrested for suspected drug activities during the operation on Tuesday (June 22) at a residential unit near Siglap Walk, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Wednesday.

A search of the unit by CNB officers uncovered 3,159g of cannabis, 14g of "Ice", 9g of cocaine, 79 Ecstasy tablets, an Erimin-5 tablet, 108 LSD stamps, and 51 pieces of baked goods believed to be infused with cannabis, as well as $4,100 in cash.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $57,000, with the cannabis sufficient to feed about 520 abusers for a week, CNB said.

A 30-year-old Singaporean man and a 25-year-old Singaporean woman who were in the unit when the CNB arrived were arrested.

A 25-year-old Singaporean man and a 38-year-old male foreign national who later arrived at the same unit separately were also nabbed.

The authorities are investigating the drug activities of all the suspects.

CNB said it is aware that cannabis has been decriminalised or legalised in various jurisdictions around the world.

It added: "Notwithstanding, there is well-founded and strong research that has shown short-term and long-term adverse effects associated with cannabis use, including impairments to one's respiratory and cognitive functions.

"These findings corroborate Singapore's position that cannabis should remain an illicit drug."

Assistant Commissioner Leon Chan, deputy director of CNB (operations), said that CNB will continue to conduct "rigorous, well-timed enforcement operations to neutralise drug activities and keep the streets of Singapore safe from drugs".

He added that "the consumption, possession, trafficking, import or export of any controlled drugs, including cannabis, cannabis products and cannabis edibles, is an offence under Singapore's Misuse of Drugs Act".

Those who come across suspected food products containing drugs or wish to report any drug-related activities can call the CNB hotline on 1800-325-6666.