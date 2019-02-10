Continue to work and learn for active ageing, urges Tharman

Singapore needs to enable its people to work as long as possible and make lifelong learning a norm, Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said yesterday.

Along with making kindness a way of life and getting involved in the community, these were the three components of living life to the fullest, said Mr Tharman.

He was speaking at the launch of a book by Dr William Wan, general secretary of the Singapore Kindness Movement, called Through The Valley: The Art Of Living And Leaving Well, which delves into topics like joyful ageing and grief.

Mr Tharman said first of all, work must be made interesting so that people would want to work as long as possible.

Work also has to be re-envisioned as society ages, jobs should change to suit the abilities of people, and workers should have their contributions recognised.

"Age does take its toll on our brains and our bodies, but it can be resisted," he said. "And the way to resist it is to keep learning, stay active and continue to contribute."

The book also pays testimony to Dr Wan's eight brushes with death, including two car accidents where he broke a leg in one and had to have his ear stitched back in another.

Dr Wan was inspired to pen the book after receiving the Active Ager Award from the Council for the Third Age in 2011, and being made an Active Ageing Ambassador the same year.

"The objective is very simple. I wanted to share about how I see active ageing; how I am, in fact, an active ager. What do I do every day? Every year? How do I see meaning and purpose in life?" he said, at the event at the Science Centre Singapore.

"I don't know when I'm going to die... so I have this period called life in between the two (birth and expiry) dates. And, really, how then should I live?" he added. "And this is what the book is about."

Dr Wan, 71, has worked as a pastor, lawyer and lecturer in theology. He took a three-month sabbatical last year to write the book, which sold more than 3,000 copies out of its first print run of 3,500 copies. A reprint has been ordered.

He will be speaking with Straits Times journalist Lee Siew Hua at the next session of The Straits Times Book Club on Feb 27.

Felicia Choo