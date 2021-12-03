Consumers on wholesale price plans see power bills balloon in October

Households that buy electricity at wholesale market rates have found themselves with larger-than-usual bills for the month of October.

As the wholesale electricity price fluctuates every half-hour, spikes in the market that month had driven up the average cost of electricity for households on these plans.

They saw the average wholesale market rate shoot up to almost 50 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in October - the month the energy crisis was felt worldwide, including in Singapore. The rate was about 16 cents per kWh in September.

Ms Catherine Chee, a 23-year-old auditor, saw her monthly electricity bill more than double to $449 from the usual $188. She has been paying for electricity at wholesale prices for about nine months. "My consumption remained the same," she said, adding that electricity grid operator SP Group should have informed customers about the price increase.

OCBC Bank economist Howie Lee told The Straits Times that most consumers here have been cushioned from electricity price volatility as they are on the regulated tariff rate or have standard price plans. "Only a small minority are on the wholesale price plan, and this group may experience larger price volatility compared with those on regulated tariffs," he added.

Most households in Singapore buy their electricity from grid operator SP Group at the regulated tariff, which is currently 25.8 cents per kWh until the end of this month, or from electricity retailers that offer fixed-rate plans, or a discount off the regulated tariff.

The half-hourly energy price in the Singapore Wholesale Electricity Market is referred to as the Uniform Singapore Energy Price (USEP). This changes based on demand and supply factors. For instance, the wholesale rate could rise if there is an increase in electricity demand, or if there is an outage at a power generating unit.

Energy economist David Broadstock, a senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore's Energy Studies Institute, told ST the extreme wholesale market prices in October were not sustained for the whole month, and that the higher prices were mainly experienced in the first half.

Asked for reasons for the volatility, he pointed to the global energy crunch. He said: "The global energy crunch has not yet dissipated. As such, the generation side of the power market, which needs to source natural gas from the international markets, still suffers heightened cost uncertainty."

Wholesale market outcomes likely reflect this, he added, as power generators have to charge higher prices to reflect the higher input costs they currently have to or are expecting to pay.