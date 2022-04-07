Workshops to help hawkers be alert to fake QR code payments by customers

Hawkers under a programme by DBS Bank will be taught how to identify genuine money transfers and keep their banking and payment details safe and secure, after it was reported last year that some had been cheated by customers.

The customers would show the hawkers screenshots of fake or old transactions as proof of payment, a DBS spokesman said yesterday.

The bank's Adopt-a-Hawker Centre programme was introduced in September last year with the aim of equipping hawkers with digital tools to build their online presence.

It announced the new anti-scam element to the programme at the initiative's launch at Chong Pang Market and Food Centre - the fourth centre under the programme - in Yishun yesterday. The other three are Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre, Chinatown Complex and The Marketplace @ 58 in New Upper Changi Road.

Mr Shee Tse Koon, DBS Singapore country head, noted the need for the anti-scam workshops as more hawkers are using SGQR to enjoy the convenience of e-payments. SGQR is a single-payment QR code that combines the payload details of different electronic payment schemes that a merchant or business accepts.

The bank will partner the Infocomm Media Development Authority for the digital workshops, which will also look at familiarising hawkers with the NetsBiz app. The app now includes larger fonts, distinct payment alerts and colours to highlight new transactions.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam, who is an MP and grassroots adviser for Nee Soon GRC, said it is important to help hawkers go digital safely to keep up with changes brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Madam Ong Soo Hoon, 63, who runs a dessert stall at the Chong Pang food centre, found QR code payments convenient as they cut down trips to the bank to deposit her takings. She said: "More people are getting scammed these days and this makes me worried as I'm not good with technology. But I'll attend (the workshops) only if they are held in Mandarin." DBS has said the workshops will be in English.

Mr Hamzah Mohamed, 49, who works at ayam penyet stall Super Penyet, said he has to check each payment made through QR code since the stall introduced it last year. "It is troublesome although it is easier for customers," he added.

The programme also involves weekly bulk buys by DBS across the four hawker centres. Yesterday, 500 meals were bought from six hawker stalls in the Chong Pang food centre and distributed to front-line workers at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Yishun Polyclinic by DBS staff volunteers.