Water leakage from ceiling in Westgate mall fixed

A broken pipe which caused water to leak from the ceiling of the atrium in Westgate mall has been fixed and the atrium reopened on Tuesday.

The leak happened on Monday at about 8.15pm in the mall in Jurong East.

In an update on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning, the mall, which is managed by CapitaLand, said the atrium has been cleaned up and has reopened.

This was the second water leakage incident to hit malls in the space of three days. The first incident happened in Nex shopping mall in Serangoon on Saturday.

Videos of the Westgate mall incident uploaded on social media show a stream of water trickling down from a cracked false ceiling onto the second-storey atrium, where a food and lifestyle fair was being held, and a crowd gathering to watch.

A store owner at the mall told Chinese news outfit Shin Min Daily News that the merchants at the fair had to move their carts and goods away.

The merchants also decided to close their stalls half an hour earlier at about 8.30pm.

A Westgate spokesman said yesterday that the mall will follow up with its tenants and vendors who were affected and take necessary actions, such as offering fair vendors complimentary participation in a future roadshow.

Just days earlier on Saturday, water leakage at Nex was linked to parts of the false ceiling in the basement of the mall collapsing.

Several shops at the two basement levels had to suspend operations for about a day and reopened on Monday.

The mall's spokesman said it was alerted to a water back-flow incident around 6pm on Saturday. A plumbing issue from a tenant's floor trap caused the back-flow and water to spread to the retail area on the first storey.

The choke was resolved by 11pm, but remnant water continued to leak from the unit and affected some tenants at the basement levels.