Water leak at Jem shopping mall

SINGAPORE - Maintenance work by a tenant caused a water leak from a pipe at Jurong East mall Jem on Tuesday (Oct 20), said Lendlease Singapore on Wednesday

It happened at about 10.45pm, Ms Jenny Khoo, head of asset operations at Lendlease Singapore, which manages the mall, told The Straits Times.

"Rectification and cleaning up works were carried out by the tenant's contractor and the two affected retailers reopened for trading earlier this afternoon," she added, declining to name the tenant.

A photograph sent by a reader to ST on Wednesday shows the leak had affected the Mango shop on the second floor.

The area was cordoned off and about five men were cleaning the area outside the fast fashion retailer.

Jem has had leaks before.

In June 2015, diners at Din Tai Fung restaurant were splashed by waste water from a leaking kitchen waste pipe.

Two months earlier, a salad shop, Saladworks, was flooded when a blocked waste pipe caused a backflow of water into the shop.

Another waste water leak was reported in March 2016, when water leaked onto the entire floor of the mall's IndoBox restaurant.