Vendors, shoppers happy with return of atrium sales

The moment Lovera SG owner Masshitah Abdullah secured a stall at the ongoing atrium sale at Compass One in Sengkang, the skincare and pastries brand owner rushed out a social media blast to all her customers.

She said: "Everyone was really excited. On our first day, there was a massive turnout and support from our customers, who were finally able to buy our cakes in person."

Madam Masshitah, 37, said sales on the opening day were at least 30 per cent higher than what she could make in the pandemic.

Usually located at the basement or ground levels of malls, atrium sales bring together vendors selling a variety of food and products. They resumed last month after a two-year hiatus.

Businesses were hit hard by the closures. Madam Masshitah had to rely on online sales of her skincare products through online retailer Shopee.

Mr Lim Sim Van, 65, who manages a stall selling household products such as LED light strips, said he tried to keep afloat by setting up stalls in markets. The return of atrium sales means he can reach more customers.

The Sunday Times also visited atrium sales at Velocity @ Novena Square, Square 2, Century Square, City Square Mall, Takashimaya and Great World City over two days.

Ms Jennifer Lu, marketing manager of The Green Party, which sells items such as plushies and mugs, said her company has organised three atrium sales so far this month, and is looking at more.

Sales in some malls are now comparable to pre-pandemic times, and atrium sales benefit merchants as they stand a higher chance of beating the online competition, and getting more exposure to mall visitors, she added.

Shoppers welcomed being able to browse at atrium sales again.

Mr Benny Tan, 34, was at Takashimaya when he came across the atrium sale on household products and decided to pick up some new dinnerware.

"For some products like plates and bowls, it can be hard to judge the quality of them online, and I would like to see and feel the materials of the items before making a purchase," said the accountant.

Nurse Grace Leynes, 48, was attracted by discounts of up to 50 per cent on cosmetics at Velocity @ Novena Square.

She said: "If I find the brand that I am using, I will buy some stocks of it. For facial cream, I can buy a few bottles and save over $100."

Shoppers also said atrium sales sometimes offer new products that brands may be testing.

Ms Wahida Shariff, 41, manager of a facility management service, said: "Usually at these kinds of sales or bazaars, homemade businesses sell confectionery or foods that the market doesn't have.

"I am hoping to see more, especially during the Mooncake Festival, where there are lots of sellers and I can try halal mooncakes from various stores."

But some vendors worry that the pandemic has shifted buying habits online.

Madam Liang Xin Yu, owner of Aaladdin, which sells sewing machines, said business was definitely better before the pandemic.

The 42-year-old said: "The rent at atrium sales is expensive, and on some days I am unable to cover the rent. I have to sell at least seven or eight sewing machines to do so."