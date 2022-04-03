Uptick in business at 24-hour eateries after easing of Covid-19 measures but manpower crunch remains

SINGAPORE - Eateries that operate round the clock have seen an uptick in their business since the easing of safe management measures.
But some say the manpower crunch in the food and beverage (F&B) sector will restrict their operations.
