Uptick in business at 24-hour eateries after easing of Covid-19 measures but manpower crunch remains

Customers at the Springleaf Prata Place outlet at NEWest Mall in West Coast Drive on April 1, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
SINGAPORE - Eateries that operate round the clock have seen an uptick in their business since the easing of safe management measures.

But some say the manpower crunch in the food and beverage (F&B) sector will restrict their operations.

