Travel agencies see spike in inquiries after rules simplified

Travel agencies have been seeing a surge in inquiries from travellers eager to fly out of Singapore to countries such as Thailand and Australia since new, simplified travel rules were announced on Thursday.

The new rules, known as the Vaccinated Travel Framework, will kick in on April 1 and replace the current Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme, which started in September last year.

Under the new framework, all vaccinated travellers will be allowed into Singapore quarantine-free on any flight, as long as they have not visited any countries or regions under the restricted category in the past seven days.

There are currently no countries or regions in the restricted category.

EU Holidays managing director Ong Han Jie said: "I can't count (the number of calls). The phone has been ringing non-stop. The staff's spirits are high, and you can feel their happiness."

He added that inquiries are also piling up for the June holidays.

Other travel agencies, such as Nam Ho Travel and ASA Holidays, are also seeing more interest.

Nam Ho is getting about 20 to 30 enquiries per hour through phone calls, WhatsApp and Facebook for travel mostly from April to July.

Popular destinations include Turkey, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia, as well as Scandinavian countries.

A Nam Ho representative said customers have more flights to consider with the removal of VTLs and flight quotas. Under the VTL scheme, customers could pick from only a handful of flights, which may not suit their schedules.

ASA Holidays had at least 15 to 20 people visiting its Chinatown outlet yesterday, double the number on a usual Friday morning.

At Chan Brothers Travel, inquiries have gone up by 50 per cent since the announcement, and it is expecting more foot traffic at its travel fair this weekend.

It plans to introduce more frequent departures, and new destinations and itineraries.

Measures such as the removal of testing requirements in Singapore and eligible travellers not being required to pay for their own Covid-19 treatment in hospitals and community treatment facilities should they fall sick after returning to Singapore have also helped to boost demand.

"(This) will reduce travel hesitancy and spur more consumer confidence and peace of mind in taking overseas vacations," said Mr Jeremiah Wong, senior marketing communications manager at Chan Brothers Travel.

A Trip.com spokesman said searches for flights and hotels have more than doubled from a week ago - with South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia and Indonesia among the top destinations searched for.

Ms Lavinia Rajaram, Asia head of public relations for Expedia Group, said flight searches on the platform have since doubled, with Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa in May being peak periods.

For the upcoming Good Friday long weekend, destinations such as New York, Tokyo, Bangkok, London and Melbourne came in as the top five most-searched international destinations.

While prices for flights and hotels "seem higher than before", Ms Lavinia said it expects prices to normalise with time as airlines and hotels ramp up capacity.