Travel agencies in S'pore await details of tourism trial

Travel agencies are awaiting more details, such as the number of people allowed in each tour group, after the Japan Tourism Agency announced Singapore is one of four countries from which travellers can enter the country on package tours on a trial basis.

Since the announcement yesterday, CTC Travel has received over 20 inquiries about travel to Japan. Most were about year-end travel.

Japan has always ranked among the top three travel destinations for Singaporeans, said Ms Kelly Toh, marketing manager of CTC Travel. She said: "We have been telling our customers to wait a while and we will update them once we have more details."

Under the trial, predetermined itineraries for package tours must be approved by the government and visitors accompanied by a tour guide at all times.

Mr Hor Xinrong, a 38-year-old private tutor, said it was prudent of the Japanese government to open up to tourism in a measured manner.

Mr Lee Kwok Onn, 36, however, is not rushing to book a trip as he feels that the Japanese government is not ready to fully reopen its borders. The designer, who would rather not go on a package tour, said: "I enjoy having that freedom of movement, without having to follow a strictly planned travel itinerary."

In response to media queries, a spokesman for Japan Airlines said it welcomed this initiative as leading to the revitalisation of the local economy.

Jong Ching Yee