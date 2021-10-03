Thousands rush to renew passports with new 10-year validity period

Thousands of Singaporeans rushed to renew their passports on Friday, the first day when passports can be renewed for 10 years, instead of the current five.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) received some 2,500 passport applications on its online portal on Friday, it said in response to queries from The Sunday Times. This is more than four times the average number of passports issued daily between January and August by the ICA.

Nearly 60 per cent fewer people had applied for passports in the past year as many countries implemented travel restrictions due to Covid-19.

This year, 137,000 passports were issued between January and August, compared with 231,000 in the same period last year, said ICA.

The surge in applications suggests a renewed interest in international travel, said travel agencies, which had received more inquiries about trips to destinations like the United States, Europe and Australia for the end of the year.

More people have been asking about holidays since the announcement of the Vaccinated Travel Lanes, said Mr Jeremiah Wong, senior marketing communications manager at Chan Brothers Travel.

Quarantine-free travel lanes for vaccinated passengers going to and coming from Germany and Brunei were opened on Sept 8.

Vaccinated travellers under the scheme will take up to four Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction tests in lieu of quarantine, and have to observe other conditions.

Klook general manager Sarah Wan said Singaporeans may feel more inclined to travel now that more countries are on track to reopening their borders.

She said hopeful travellers may feel more confident to head overseas as they get used to living in an endemic environment, coupled with the higher vaccination rates.

"The end-of-year period is typically a popular travelling season," said Ms Wan. "The impulse to travel is high and many might crave more joyful experiences to quell the pandemic fatigue."

137,000 Number of passports issued between January and August this year, compared with the 231,000 issued in the same period last year, said ICA.

Digital marketer Zaki Jufri, 41, who intends to visit Germany with his wife, said he plans to renew his passport quickly before it expires in November.

Before the travel lane to Germany was announced, he saw no rush to renew his passport and was willing to let it expire.

He said: "Germany is definitely No. 1 on my travel list because of the Vaccinated Travel Lane, and it's quite hassle-free if certain conditions are met. And we have friends in Berlin whom we have not seen for a while."

The fee for all passport applications remains unchanged at $70.

The ICA said the Singapore passport is not a mandatory identity document and there is no penalty for not renewing passports that have expired.

Those who want to renew may apply online via www.ica.gov.sg