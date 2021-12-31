Surge in redemptions of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers before deadline today

Singaporeans are rushing to redeem their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers before the scheme ends today.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said its physical counters where the vouchers can be redeemed in person and booking platforms have been experiencing high traffic volumes.

"To help users redeem their vouchers in time, we are doing our best during this period," said STB.

"We seek your patience and understanding."

The SingapoRediscovers Vouchers scheme was launched in December last year to support the tourism sector, which has been among the hardest-hit industries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the $320 million scheme, each Singaporean aged 18 and above was given $100 worth of credits to spend on local attractions, hotels and tours.

The redemption period was originally scheduled to end in June but was extended by six months.

The vouchers can be used for various activities until March 31 next year, provided that bookings are made by the Dec 31 deadline.

Singaporeans can also donate their vouchers to the less privileged through certain organisations.

On Wednesday, The Straits Times reported that some booking platforms and beneficiaries had seen a jump in such donations, owing to the impending deadline for bookings.

As at Dec 1, about 1.4 million Singaporeans have used their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers at least once.

Those making last-minute redemptions or donations can either do so online or in person at various locations.

For online redemptions, users can browse the five authorised booking platforms, namely Changi Recommends, GlobalTix, Klook, Traveloka and Trip.com, and select the experiences they wish to book.

They can then choose to use the vouchers at the checkout page and redeem them by logging into the portal using Singpass.

STB urged Singaporeans to redeem the vouchers early to ensure a smoother booking experience.

For those who prefer to redeem the vouchers in person, STB said they should decide on the desired experience, booking date and time beforehand, and visit a redemption counter by 6pm today.

Users will be required to bring along identification documents such as NRICs, national service identification cards or passports to make the bookings in person. A list of physical counters can be found at go.gov.sg/physical-counters