Stocks lower than usual but raw chicken still available at wet markets

One week into Malaysia's chicken export ban, raw chicken can still be found at wet market poultry stalls here, though stocks are lower than usual.

Yesterday morning, The Straits Times visited wet markets - including 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market and Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre - and found poultry stalls that mainly stocked fresh chicken were closed.

Stall owners who had spoken to ST last week had said they would likely keep their stalls closed until the ban is lifted.

Over at Geylang Serai Market, poultry stalls were selling chilled or frozen chicken. Those that were selling chilled chicken, which can typically last about two weeks in storage, said the current supply is likely to last one more week.

Mr Fabian Lim, 62, who works at Lam P.K. Poultry Supply at Geylang Serai Market, said: "I still have supply, but it is old stock, which has probably been chilled for a week. I think chilled chicken supplies will last only till the middle of this month. After that, I will sell frozen chicken."

His stall is currently selling about 20 per cent of its usual supply.

Mr Husni Hashim, 56, owner of Muhamad Ali Fresh and Frozen Meat Supplier at Geylang Serai Market, said he has switched to selling frozen chicken, since fresh chicken is no longer available.

"I realised customers do not mind if the chicken is fresh or frozen. If they want to eat chicken, they are willing to buy frozen ones," he said.

He added that he was looking for alternative suppliers to get more frozen chicken stock.

Mr Win Hong, 44, owner of Winthrop Hong Group at Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre, said his stall is still selling chilled chicken. "Before the ban, the suppliers slaughtered more chicken to keep for us. We have our own way of keeping it fresh, like vacuum-packing," he said.

"The local suppliers have also done their part - when the ban was announced, they brought in more chickens to process so that we can continue selling."

He said his current supply would last through the month.

But it has not been business as usual for some suppliers here, who have halted production lines and asked employees to clear their annual leave since imports of fresh chicken from across the Causeway have stopped.

The Malaysian authorities imposed a ban on chicken exports on June 1 amid a shortage of the product. Exports were halted so that prices and supply in Malaysia could stabilise.

According to the Singapore Food Agency, 34 per cent of Singapore's chicken supply comes from Malaysia, with most being imported live for slaughtering here.

Since the start of the month, chicken importer Kee Song has asked some employees to clear their annual leave and use this period to take a break from work.

Kee Song head of business development James Sim said: "Usually, we operate daily, without (taking time off for) any public holidays or weekends. So now is a good time for the staff to use their annual leave and take a break to recharge and spend time with their families, since it is also the June school holidays."

The company ramped up production by 30 per cent to 40 per cent after Malaysia announced the impending export ban on May 26. Its employees had to work extra shifts to help stockpile around 10 days' worth of chicken.

Mr Sim said the company has plans to send its employees for training courses to update their skills in food hygiene, food handling and customer service.

He said that as it is still uncertain when the ban will be lifted, the company is looking at alternative sources for chilled or frozen chicken, including countries such as Thailand, New Zealand and Australia.

Melissa Heng