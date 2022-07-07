Steps to ensure phone users can interact with SMSes safely

A slew of measures will be implemented by the Government to ensure that phone users can interact with SMSes safely, both by foiling would-be scammers and improving user education.

In a written response to Mr Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC), Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean outlined four measures the Government will take to prevent, detect and mitigate the risks of SMSes which impersonate legitimate senders.

SM Teo's response comes after the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group completed its review of the use of SMSes and clickable links for government agencies. The review was announced in January after a spate of online banking scams happened last year.

The four measures are: using the SMS Sender ID Registry (SSIR) to block messages sent by those who spoof the IDs of legitimate senders; screening out scam messages and calls; strengthening scam detection in government transactions; and speeding up the response to scams.

In his reply on Monday, SM Teo said that over 50 organisations, including government agencies and banks, have joined the SSIR, set up in March.

SM Teo, who oversees the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group in the Prime Minister's Office, added that all government agencies will progressively join the SSIR.

As for screening out scam messages and calls, he said the Government will work with telcos to improve their ability to block such messages and calls, including robocalls.

Multi-factor authentication on Singpass, including the use of biometrics, was introduced to strengthen scam detection for government transactions, providing layers of protection and preventing scammers from easily taking over Singpass accounts.

For major transactions, government agencies will check that payments are made to bank accounts owned by the correct person, he said. Such checks are similar to measures banks take to mitigate the risk of fraudulent transactions, such as alerting customers of outgoing transactions which exceed pre-defined limits.

The National Crime Prevention Council will launch a WhatsApp channel by the third quarter of this year for citizens to quickly report suspected scams, rapidly crowdsourcing information and speeding up the response to scam websites and messages.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority and the Singapore Police Force will also collaborate to identify and block suspected scam websites, SM Teo said, noting that 12,000 of such scam websites were blocked last year.

Other than the four measures, the Government will also use only domains ending with ".gov.sg" when sending SMSes with links.

However, SM Teo had a caveat to add: "There are some exceptions such as websites that are collaborations between government agencies and non-government entities."

He said such legitimate websites are listed on www.gov.sg/trusted-sites

SM Teo also said that for SMSes delivered to citizens, the Government will use links only where it is important to mobilise large numbers quickly and other channels are deemed to be less effective.

"SMS can reach anyone with a mobile phone, even if they do not use a smartphone or e-mail, with nearly 100 per cent coverage," he said, noting links were attached in SMSes to get citizens to get their Covid-19 vaccinations.

"Given the above trade-offs between reach and vulnerability to spoofing, the Government will implement a number of measures in order to have safeguards and give users confidence when interacting with SMSes."

