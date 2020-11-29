STB explains why stacking of tourism vouchers not allowed

The decision to prevent the stacking of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers was made so that the tourism vouchers could benefit more businesses, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) yesterday.

While many welcome the scheme, some consumers have lamented the $100 vouchers cannot be stacked or combined with those of their family and friends within the same redemption.

Mr Terrence Voon, director of communications and marketing capability at STB, said: "The vouchers are meant to support tourism businesses that have been badly affected by Covid-19, so we hope that Singaporeans can support as many businesses as possible."

Personal use of the vouchers also helps prevent fraud and scams, added Mr Voon during a preview of the voucher redemption process at Tiong Bahru Community Centre yesterday.

Singaporeans aged 18 and above can redeem the vouchers online for local attractions, hotel stays and tours from Dec 1 this year to June 30 next year.

They can do so through five authorised booking partners: Changi Recommends, GlobalTix, Klook and UOB Travel Planners, Traveloka, and Trip.com

Each voucher comes in denominations of $10. Consumers can decide how many vouchers they want to redeem for each purchase.

Starting next month, Singaporeans will be able to get help on how to use the vouchers at 53 community centres and clubs (CCs) across the island, among other places.

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers ambassadors at the CCs will share what the scheme is about and how to use the vouchers.

Other counters - located at or near these CCs, or at selected malls and SingPost locations - will also be run by authorised booking partners under the voucher scheme.

The People's Association will also provide registration or password reset services at these CCs for SingPass, which is required in the voucher redemption process.

STB's Mr Voon said: "We encourage Singaporeans to come down to community centres only if you really need assistance in person, and please don't rush... because there is plenty of time to enjoy our tourism experience."

About 10 to 15 seniors visited the CC yesterday morning to learn how to use the vouchers while booking attractions.

Mr Lee Kwee Sim, 63, learnt the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers have to be used digitally and that he can use his SingPass account to redeem them.

He said he will ask his family members for help to spend the vouchers once he has made up his mind what attractions to go for.

Mr Lee, a retiree who used to work in the shipping industry, said there could be more elderly-friendly tours included in the attractions under the voucher scheme as many seniors have problems travelling.

The scheme already includes some initiatives catering to seniors. For example, GlobalTix is working with travel agent Ace Tours to organise senior-friendly SingapoRediscovers Vouchers tours that can be booked through the GlobalTix platform.