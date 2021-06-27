Stall rentals at hawker centres are competitive, says NEA

Hawker stall rents are competitive and significantly lower than stall rentals at commercially operated coffee shops and food courts, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said yesterday.

The statement followed discussions online that the agency had raised a hawker stall's rent by a significant percentage.

Saying that it wanted to clarify, NEA, which manages 114 hawker centres, pointed out that hawker stalls have a typical tenancy period of three years, during which the rental is kept unchanged.

The renewal of tenancy three years later is based on prevailing market rates as assessed by independent professional valuers, it said.

NEA added: "In recent years, rental revision upwards at tenancy renewals in our hawker centres has not exceeded $300. On the other hand, there have been rental revisions downwards of more than $300 upon tenancy renewals. It is misleading to look at percentage increases alone as a $300 increase from a low rental will appear as a large percentage increase."

It noted that monthly hawker stall rents can be as low as a few hundred dollars, or even $1.

Food consultant and hawker champion K.F. Seetoh said on Facebook on Friday that the hawker stall's rent would be raised by almost 40 per cent.

He questioned the increase, saying that hawkers are still struggling to make ends meet even though Singapore lifted its ban on dining in on Monday.

When asked whether NEA's response was referring to Mr Seetoh's Facebook post, the agency did not confirm this.

Mr Seetoh told The Sunday Times yesterday that the timing of the rent increase was insensitive, given how hawkers are badly hit as working from home remains the default arrangement.

He declined to name the hawker centre where the stall he was referring to is located, but said that the hawker is based in town.

"Hawkers play a crucial role in our society, offering affordable fare to feed the masses comfortably and very reasonably," said the founder of the Makansutra food guide.

"NEA should not apply professional valuers' market pricing policy on a public institution like hawker centres."

As part of efforts to help hawkers tide over the Covid-19 pandemic, NEA froze rental increases from April 1 last year to March 31 this year.

Five months' worth of rental waivers were previously given to around 14,000 market and cooked-food stallholders last year, during the height of the Covid-19 crisis.

Hawkers also benefited from rental waivers last month and this month amid a spike in Covid-19 infections during the phase two (heightened alert) period.