SINGAPORE - It has been more than two years since Ms Siti Nur Iman ventured abroad in January 2020 to spend 12 days in South Korea for her honeymoon.

Now that a relaxation of Covid-19 measures has provided the passport to travel again, the 28-year-old designer has made plans for Sept 15 to 30. She is headed for Melbourne with her husband and one-year-old daughter to visit her extended family - whom she has not seen since December 2019.