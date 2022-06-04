S'pore to build up wellness tourism over next 5-10 years

Wellness will be a key part of Singapore's tourism offerings in the next five to 10 years, with the Republic looking to reinvent itself as an urban wellness destination for international visitors.

To establish Singapore's reputation in the field, it will also seek to build domestic demand.

Speaking at the inaugural Wellness Symposium yesterday, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) chief executive Keith Tan touched on the massive potential of the sector and how Singapore could position itself to take advantage of this.

Experts at the symposium, organised by Enterprise Singapore, also shared insights on market opportunities in spiritual, mental and preventive health.

Singapore may not be known as a wellness destination, Mr Tan said, but people are not aware that it has a lot of companies providing wellness solutions.

He cited Singapore's reputation as a foodie destination, where visitors can get a plethora of options.

"I see that for the wellness sector, too, where we are on this journey... It is not quite at the same stature where food is, but we can get there," he said.

He added that this will require the joint effort of the industry and government agencies so that in five to 10 years' time, Singapore will be known for its wellness offerings.

"(But) Singapore cannot establish a reputation as an urban wellness destination if we don't have a baseline of domestic advocates and domestic demand... (Hence) it is crucial that we build something that appeals to locals," he added.

The STB-organised Wellness Festival - which runs until June 12 and has more than 130 activities islandwide - is among the first steps in making local wellness offerings more easily discoverable.

"The festival is just an event by itself, but it is a rallying call to the industry to step up and help support our efforts so that Singapore can become better known as a wellness destination," said Mr Tan.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, who delivered the opening address at the symposium, also noted the potential of the wellness industry.

He cited figures by the non-profit Global Wellness Institute, which said that in 2020, the wellness economy was valued at US$4.4 trillion (S$6 trillion) globally, US$1.5 trillion in the Asia-Pacific and US$12 billion in Singapore.

He called on industry players to capitalise on this.

"Wellness is an emerging sector which presents many opportunities for our tourism sector, and Singapore is very well positioned to capture these opportunities... because we have a wide variety of accessible, innovative and 'must-do' wellness experiences," he said.

In April, STB announced that close to $500 million has been set aside to support the Singapore tourism sector's recovery plans in the coming years.

To differentiate Singapore from other destinations, attractions and events will be curated and created with a focus on sustainability and wellness.

STB's Mr Tan said Singapore will never be nor aspires to be another Bali, Phuket or Koh Samui.

And unlike destinations where visitors have to travel hours to an isolated spa in the wilderness, wellness experiences here are easily available in the heart of the city.

"I would love it if Singapore can be seen as a destination where travellers come for business or leisure, and they go back refreshed, and that Singapore... has taken care of them holistically," he said.

The Republic is also showing signs of strong demand in the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions sector, having hosted over 150 events in the first three months of this year, attended by more than 37,000 delegates.

At least 66 international events are slated for the rest of this year.