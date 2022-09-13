Fine dining goes social: This Shanghainese eatery reaches out to more diners with help of technology

At the height of Covid-19 restrictions in April 2020, TV presenter-turned-restaurateur Ms Wang Yan Qing faced a daunting challenge: How to keep her year-old business afloat when dining in was disallowed.

At that time, Singapore had just entered the circuit breaker period. Among other lockdown rules, dining in eateries was suspended with only takeaways allowed. Her 100-seater establishment, Yan’s Dining at Mandarin Gallery, specialised in fine Shanghainese cuisine.

“Fine Shanghainese food is meant for dining in, not taken away in boxes and eaten at home,” Ms Wang said ruefully. She needed to find a way to support the restaurant’s revenue and maintain its upscale image while managing costs.

During this difficult time, a friend recommended working with SpoonX, a technology company specialising in business solutions for the F&B industry. Through their discussion and analysis, Ms Wang identified potential customer bases and a marketing strategy to reach these new customers.

“In China, it is very common to use social media to find and recommend restaurants with good food,” Ms Wang said. Tapping on these networks, SpoonX helped Yan’s Dining to create a high-quality, high-frequency social media campaign featuring the restaurant’s dishes. The campaign was successful, drawing in diners from social networks from TikTok, Ins, Youtube, Douyin (抖音),Xiaohongshu (小红书), Dianping.com (大众点评) and WeChat (微信).

Yan’s Dining also curated a special takeaway menu. Combined with the social media campaign created by SpoonX’s in-house video production team, Yan’s Dining was able to weather the business slump.

“The SpoonX team is brave and intelligent to find business solutions for my restaurant in such difficult times,” shared Ms Wang. She was also impressed by how efficient and agile the SpoonX team is.

“We would have a meeting on Monday about how to promote our dishes, take photographs, write a story, go through editing, and by Friday we would publish the material,” she added.

SpoonX’s expertise goes beyond creating social media content. By analysing platform data, SpoonX optimises digital outreach with measurable performance in impressions and online reviews. SpoonX can then help businesses convert online traffic into sales by directing visitors to a landing page to make reservations or order deliveries.