SPH's Black Friday and Cyber Monday vouchers going fast

Shoppers are gearing up for the year's most anticipated sale weekend, with many of them snapping up vouchers from top retailers to spend on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Some $150,000 worth of vouchers have been published in Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) newspapers over two days - yesterday and today.

As at 5.30pm yesterday, vouchers from Harvey Norman and Courts had been fully claimed, while those from other retailers were running low.

Other participating retailers are BHG, Gain City and Metro.

The vouchers can be found in yesterday's and today's editions of The Straits Times, The New Paper, the Chinese-language Lianhe Zaobao and the Malay-language Berita Harian.

The Chinese-language Shin Min Daily News published the vouchers yesterday, while Lianhe Wanbao is featuring them today.

Readers can claim the vouchers by scanning QR codes and creating an account online. The unique vouchers will then be sent to the reader's e-mail address.

After claiming the vouchers, readers can redeem them at the respective retailers' stores from today to Monday.

The vouchers are available in limited quantities and while stocks last.

Members of the public can also claim their vouchers at https://shopforgood.sph.com.sg/black-friday/

