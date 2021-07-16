Some still keen to go on cruises despite recent Covid-19 case

The recent incident of a Covid-19 case on board a cruise ship has not deterred some holidaymakers, some of whom say they have no qualms about the safety of passengers on cruise ships.

Mr Tok Soo Leng, 53, said he heard about an infected passenger on board the Dream Cruises' World Dream from his friends on Wednesday, even before the news broke.

Mr Tok, who is a semi-retired site coordinator and is currently on a cruise, said: "We still find cruises safer than being on land because we don't know if places like shopping malls or hawker centres are safe, as the people are not tested.

"But on cruise ships, everyone is tested before we board."

Mr Tok, who has booked back-to-back cruises until July 22, said he and his friends will not be cancelling any of their trips for now.

Wednesday's Covid-19 case aboard World Dream, which is run by Genting Cruise Lines, was detected after the passenger was identified as a close contact of a confirmed case on land the day before.

The 40-year-old's polymerase chain reaction tests on board came back positive, despite the passenger testing negative during the mandatory pre-departure antigen rapid test on Sunday.

The passenger is part of a growing cluster here involving KTV outlets and nightclubs, one of Singapore's largest active clusters.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said disembarkation of all passengers was completed around 3am yesterday.

Passengers and crew members who were identified as close contacts were quarantined. The remaining crew will stay on board for the next sailing.

Despite the incident, a Genting Cruise Lines spokesman said it has seen minimal cancellation for its cruises. Its bookings for this month are almost sold out.

A Royal Caribbean spokesman said cancellation inquiries have not risen following the incident, and it continues to receive inquiries for new bookings.

It will also not be cancelling any upcoming cruises on its Quantum of the Seas ship.

Customers for both cruise companies who want to cancel their trips can get a refund in credits, which they can use to book another trip.

Student Wong Yong Fu, 19, will not be cancelling his trip in September. By then, vaccination rates would have gone up and he would feel safer going on a cruise, he said.

"Unless the cruise line decides to pause its operations, I won't be cancelling or postponing. I think cruise companies are handling the situation better now... if a case is detected, it can be isolated quickly and everyone can get tested," he said.

Genting Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean International were given the green light in November last year to offer cruises to nowhere under a pilot scheme.

STB said yesterday that the quick response from the World Dream crew in contact tracing and isolating the close contacts demonstrated the effectiveness of its response plans and safety protocols.

Ms Annie Chang, STB's director of cruise, said: "This puts us in good stead for any future Covid-19 incidents on board. As we learn to live with Covid-19, the focus will be on risk mitigation, rather than risk elimination, and we will calibrate our measures accordingly."