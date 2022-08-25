There's an insurance policy for NSmen and their families – even after active service

You’ve shed the uniform and made it out of NS! Congratulations are in order, but now a new set of challenges await you in civilian life. For those of you in your 20s, it’s a good idea to get your finances in order as soon as possible, especially with the rising cost of living.

You’ve probably heard about common financial planning tips such as tracking your expenses, building an emergency fund for rainy days, or investing to grow your wealth in the long term. But all these efforts will go to waste if something unfortunate happens to you, and your insurance policies aren’t as comprehensive as you imagined.

To ensure that they have adequate and appropriate coverage at a reasonable cost, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) provide all full-time national servicemen (NSFs) and operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) with free Group Term Life and Group Personal Accident insurance cover while they are on official duties. This group insurance is underwritten by leading insurer Singlife with Aviva.

