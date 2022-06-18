SingPost's latest stamps feature 5 Singapore mascots

SingPost yesterday launched a set of five stamps that features Singapore mascots Merli, Smiley, Water Sally, Blood Buddy and Teamy the Bee.

This is the second set of stamps depicting local mascots. In 2020, SingPost released five stamps that featured Nila the Lion, Water Wally, Sharity the Elephant, Captain Green and Singa the Lion.

SingPost said in a statement that the new set followed "the success of the first set... which met with a resounding welcome from collectors and members of the Singapore community, many of whom grew up with these mascots".

The new set features Merli, which is short for the Merlion and created by the Singapore Tourism Board in 2018; POSB's Smiley the Squirrel, which is the face of the National School Savings Campaign; national water agency PUB's Water Sally; Singapore Red Cross' blood donation mascot Bloody Buddy; and Teamy the Bee, which was used by the National Productivity Board in the 1980s and 1990s.

The stamps, valued at either 30 cents or 80 cents each, as well as pre-cancelled first-day covers ($3.95) and presentation packs ($5), are on sale at all post offices, philatelic stores and online at shop.singpost.com