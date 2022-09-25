Singaporean set to expand after-party Amber Lounge to other world sport events

Roving international Formula One after-party Amber Lounge is looking to move beyond the realm of the Grand Prix to major international sporting events like the World Cup - and a Singaporean is leading the charge.

Best known for its high-profile guests, world-class entertainment and the free flow of champagne and cocktails, the almost 20-year-old VIP pop-up party is currently held during F1 races in Monaco, Singapore and Abu Dhabi. The two-night event has been held here since the first Singapore night street race in 2008.