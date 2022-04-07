Singapore to pump in almost $500m to revive tourism sector

Nearly half a billion dollars has been set aside to kick-start Singapore's tourism sector and bring travellers back as the Covid-19 pandemic comes under control and the country reopens its borders.

For a start, there will be new attractions, including an action sports facility in Orchard Road, where visitors can skate, surf, ski and snowboard, and a wellness festival to draw tourists.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said yesterday at the opening of the Tourism Industry Conference that Singapore recognises it will take a few years for international travel to fully resume, but will seek to capture pent-up travel demand in the meantime as the country opens its borders to fully vaccinated travellers without the need for quarantine.

Singapore Tourism Board chief executive Keith Tan said the country will have to differentiate itself from other destinations, and this will involve curating and creating attractions and events with a sustainability and wellness focus, as well as defending the Republic's position as a "Global-Asia" node for business tourism. "We must position Singapore's status as an urban wellness haven, as a busy city yet with easy access to wellness offerings for everyone," he said.

A nationwide Wellness Festival Singapore will be launched in June, including a multi-sensory pop-up at Gardens by the Bay, and a Livewell Festival at Sentosa will also set the ball rolling.

According to one report, global wellness tourism will be a US$1.1 trillion (S$1.5 trillion) market by 2025.

Singapore will also seek to be an attractive destination for sustainability-conscious travellers, taking part in the Global Sustainability Index for the first time and launching a Tourism Sustainability Programme to help tourism businesses ramp up their sustainability efforts.

STB will also be doubling down on its SingapoReimagine campaign, which has already picked up traction in destinations such as Australia, India and Indonesia, to draw in more visitors.

A new incentive programme will offer visitors a complimentary "hidden gem" experience here to savour Singapore in an unexpected way.

A new facility called the Trifecta, where visitors can skate, surf, ski and snowboard, will be launched at the vacant site next to Somerset Skate Park to liven up the tourist experience.

Singapore drew only about 330,000 international visitors last year in a historic low for the country, and a drop of more than 80 per cent from 2020. Visitor spending also tumbled by more than half to an estimated $1.9 billion.

However, last month, Singapore saw 120,000 short-term visitors, nearly double that of January's 57,000 visitors, said Mr Keith Tan.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the conference, he said: "We still haven't seen the effects of the recent border policy relaxations, so I expect a very strong April (performance)... the momentum is there, it is growing, and we are seeing very strong year-on-year growth."

In the next few weeks, Singapore will play host to several large-scale events - such as Singapore International Water Week and CleanEnviro Summit Singapore. About 25,000 people from around the world are expected to attend.

"We want Singapore to be a home to best-in-class Mice events, especially those that can bring Asian, European and American businesses together," said Mr Keith Tan.

Mice refers to meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.

Ngee Ann Polytechnic senior tourism lecturer Michael Chiam said the plans are in sync with the needs of locals and tourists alike.

He said: "A lot of people are feeling fatigued from the pandemic, so wellness is something most of us, including tourists, are looking for when they travel.

"Whereas sustainability has gained a lot of traction all over the world. There is a segment of people who are very conscious of sustainability, and this group is growing."

However, he added that it will be a while before tourism arrivals can bounce back. "But if we do it right, we should get the numbers back much sooner," said Dr Chiam.