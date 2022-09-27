Singapore to host key Mice events ahead of F1

Hundreds of chief executives, crypto investors and innovators, and even a Bollywood star, are flying in this week for a series of high-profile Mice events.

Leveraging the return of the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix from Friday to Sunday, it is the latest sign that Singapore is returning to pre-Covid-19 pandemic normality.

This week, several large-scale meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) events will make their debut, including the inaugural edition of the Time100 Leadership Forum on Sunday.

To be held at the National Gallery Singapore, it will feature speakers such as former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt.

Later that day, there will be a ceremony where people who have done extraordinary work to shape the future of their industries and the world will be recognised.

Bollywood actress and producer Alia Bhatt, Broadway star Lea Salonga and Mr Gregory Robinson, former James Webb Space Telescope programme director at United States space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration, will be given Time100 Impact Awards.

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) deputy chief executive Yap Chin Siang said the return of Mice events to Singapore offers two key benefits.

He said: "Beyond bringing about tangible economic benefits, Mice events are central to Singapore's standing as a global business hub.

"They facilitate the exchange of knowledge, ideas and capital, and reinforce our leadership in key industry clusters."

STB said in August that nearly 90,000 delegates are expected to attend about 25 Mice events to be held around the same time as the F1 race.

The number of events is similar to pre-Covid-19 levels, STB added.

Some of these events were moved from Hong Kong to Singapore, partly due to the keen interest in people once again meeting face to face and closing deals in person.

For instance, SuperReturn Asia - a key private equity and venture capital conference - was held in Singapore from Sept 19 to 22. It attracted a record 1,500 people, or almost double the pre-pandemic attendance of 800 people in 2019.

Asia Crypto Week will also kick off this week, focusing on a two-day crypto conference called Token2049, which makes its Singapore debut. It will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

The organisers said on Monday that they are expecting a record 7,000 people and more than 2,000 global companies to attend, making it the crypto and Bitcoin industry's largest and most well-attended event in years.

Token2049 founder Raphael Strauch said: "The continued interest in Token2049 Singapore is a testament to our industry's trajectory."

This week also sees the return of a slate of high-profile events, such as the 20th Forbes Global CEO Conference and the ninth annual Milken Institute Asia Summit.

The Milken summit - to be held from Wednesday to Friday at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore - will tackle some of the adverse effects of progress, such as environmental degradation and economic inequalities.

More than 1,200 participants are expected to attend. Speakers will include Malaysian Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz and Temasek chief investment officer Rohit Sipahimalani.

Also making a return is Temasek Foundation's Philanthropy Asia Summit, which will focus on calls to action addressing climate action and sustainable communities, inclusive education, and resilient healthcare. It will be held on Friday at Shangri-La Singapore.

The event will feature fireside chats with Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Indonesia's Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Temasek Trust chairman Ho Ching and World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab will also be speaking.