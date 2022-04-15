Singapore Flyer reopens today

The Singapore Flyer will be back on the roll from today after being closed for nearly three months for maintenance.

Straco Leisure, which operates the observation wheel that offers panoramic views of Singapore from the Marina Bay area, said yesterday that it has the approval from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) to resume its flight operations.

Operations had been suspended from Jan 20 as a precautionary measure following the detection of a technical issue during a routine maintenance inspection. Straco Leisure had said then that it was working with BCA to conduct the necessary inspection, repairs and rectification works.

Flights can now resume after all safety checks and tests were completed and cleared by BCA. Ticket-holders affected by the suspension can rebook their visits at https://www.singapore flyer.com/en

This includes those who had used their SingapoRediscovers vouchers to purchase their tickets.

Straco Leisure said: "Singapore Flyer is working closely with its authorised booking partners to reach out to ticket holders affected by the suspension."

It added: "Once again, the team at Singapore Flyer apologises for the inconvenience this may have caused and we look forward to welcoming guests again."

The Singapore Flyer and the Time Capsule multimedia exhibition there will be open from 3pm to 10pm on Thursdays to Sundays, and on public holidays.

 

