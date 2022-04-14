Singapore Flyer reopens on April 15

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Flyer will be back on the roll from Friday (April 15) after being closed for nearly three months for maintenance.

Straco Leisure, which operates the observation wheel that offers panoramic views of Singapore from the Marina Bay area, said on Thursday that it had received Building and Construction Authority (BCA) approval to resume its flight operations.

Operations were suspended on Jan 20 as a precautionary measure following the detection of a technical issue during a routine maintenance inspection.

Straco Leisure said then that it was working with BCA to conduct the necessary inspection, repairs and rectification works.

Flights can now resume after all safety checks and tests were completed and cleared by BCA.

Ticket-holders who had been affected by the suspension can re-book their visits on this website.

This includes those who had used their SingapoRediscovers vouchers to purchase their tickets.

Straco Leisure said: "Singapore Flyer is working closely with its authorised booking partners to reach out to ticket holders affected by the suspension."

It added: "Once again, the team at Singapore Flyer apologises for the inconvenience this may have caused and we look forward to welcoming guests again."

The Singapore Flyer and the Time Capsule multimedia exhibition there will be open from 3pm to 10pm on Thursdays to Sundays, and on public holidays.