SINGAPORE - The Republic is expecting to hold some of its largest meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) events this year since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, bolstered by vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) and the relaxation of safe management measures (SMMs).

One of the events slated is expecting as many as 35,000 visitors, surpassing the previous record at the Singapore Airshow last month, which saw close to 13,000 trade attendees and almost 600 exhibitors.