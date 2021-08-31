Show NRIC to redeem SingapoRediscovers Vouchers at 34 CCs, RCs

Singaporeans can now use their NRIC to redeem their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers.

They can also use their Singapore passport or national service identification document (for national servicemen) as proof of identity to redeem the vouchers, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) yesterday.

This comes after concerns over the redemption process surfaced last year. Some felt it would be difficult for the elderly and the less tech-savvy to redeem their vouchers.

"STB earlier reviewed the redemption process together with our five SingapoRediscovers Vouchers authorised booking partners, after receiving feedback from citizens on how to improve the scheme," the tourism board said.

It added that this new method will complement the existing one of using Singpass to redeem the vouchers, making it easier for citizens who are unable to access their Singpass accounts.

The public can redeem their vouchers using original identification documents at 34 community clubs or centres (CCs) and residents' committee (RC) centres. These include Bedok CC, Jalan Besar CC, Taman Jurong CC and Chong Pang Zone 4 RC.

At the booking counter, the identification document will be scanned using a secure government application to generate a personal voucher code. Staff from an authorised booking partner will then use the code to help the individual make his booking.

Apart from the 34 locations with these on-site booking counters, the STB will also be working with the People's Association to organise temporary pop-up booths at other CCs and RC centres.

Details on the locations and timing will be provided at a later date.

In an update, the STB also said that as at Aug 1, more than one million adult Singapore citizens had used their vouchers at least once, making more than 1.4 million transactions that amounted to over $168 million in vouchers and cash payments on tourism bookings.

