Shoppers throng wet market in Chinatown ahead of CNY

Safe distancing requirements amid the Covid-19 pandemic did not stop hundreds of shoppers from descending on the wet market at Chinatown Complex yesterday morning.

The shoppers, many of whom travelled from places as far as Woodlands and Clementi, were hoping to stock up on popular seafood and steamboat dishes ahead of the Chinese New Year reunion dinner next week - just like they did in previous years.

But this year, there is a cap of 300 visitors at any given time, according to a sign put up at the market.

When The Straits Times visited the market yesterday, more than 120 people spaced 1m apart were queueing to go in through one entrance manned by safe management officers.

Shoppers told ST this was the first time they had to queue to enter the wet market.

At intervals, about 20 shoppers were allowed into the market via the main entrance.

But by 11.30am, this entry restriction was lifted, allowing more people to enter the basement wet market.

By noon, the wet market was packed. ST estimated that about 300 people were thronging the place by then.

Shoppers told ST they came for the value-for-money seafood and rare yong tau foo ingredients.

Housewife Sim Mei Ling, 67, queued for 20 minutes to buy fish paste from a yong tau foo stall as the item is not available elsewhere, she said.

"I'm not worried about catching Covid-19 because I always stand far away from the crowd," she said.

Another shopper, who wanted to be known only as Ms Tan, visited the market yesterday as she thought she could beat the crowd. The 64-year-old cleaner said that she likes this wet market as it offers a wide selection of ingredients.

Some stalls were more crowded than others, resulting in larger crowds in some areas.

Ms Low Sai Teng, 64, who runs a seafood stall, said: "There have been twice as many customers since last weekend. By the time we close at 2pm, almost all our prawns are sold out."

Shorter queues were seen at stalls selling vegetables, eggs and other provisions.

"Fish and prawns can be frozen. But vegetables cannot last if people buy in advance," said vegetable stall owner Koh Chew Geok, 56.

"We tell our customers, don't visit during peak hours - especially before 9am. It gets so crowded, you can't walk down the main aisle," said Ms Chew Hui Min, 19, who helps out at her father's Song Fish Supplier stall.

When contacted, a spokesman for the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that it has stepped up safe management measures over the past week. Only about 300 visitors are allowed in the market at any given time.

Explaining why the entry restriction at the main entrance was lifted at 11.30am, the spokesman said: "Access control is lifted when it is observed that the crowd has eased for the day."

Urging patrons to visit the market in Chinatown Complex during weekdays and non-peak hours, the NEA said that it will continue to monitor the situation and may implement further measures for crowd control.

Since Jan 15, more safe distancing ambassadors have been deployed in Chinatown to patrol the precinct daily.

Said Ms Serene Tan, director of arts and cultural precincts at the Singapore Tourism Board: "Police will step in to deal with any law-and-order incidents."

Additional reporting by Ng Wei Kai

