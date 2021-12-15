Seven hawker centres set to join DBS' group-buy scheme

Seven more hawker centres around the island will be added to a programme next year to help boost the income of pandemic-hit hawkers and build their online presence, DBS Bank announced yesterday.

This is up from the three hawker centres already under the bank's Adopt-a-Hawker Centre programme, which kicked off with Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre on Sept 4.

This was followed by Chinatown Complex in October, and The Marketplace @ 58 in New Upper Changi Road earlier this month. The programme involves frequent bulk buys made by the bank.

The scaling up of the programme was announced in tandem with a community event at The Marketplace @ 58 yesterday, during which 500 meals were bought in bulk from eight hawker stalls and packed for distribution to front-line workers at the nearby Changi General Hospital.

The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who is an MP and grassroots adviser for East Coast GRC. He was joined by Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment; Mr Tan Kiat How, Minister of State for Communications and Information and National Development; and Mr Shee Tse Koon, DBS Singapore country head. They helped to pack some of the boxes that were to be delivered yesterday.

Stallholders at the first three hawker centres under the programme have already seen their earnings improve by 15 per cent to 30 per cent, said DBS.

This was bolstered by group buys by DBS, including more than $115,000 raised by the bank's employees to purchase 15,000 hawker meals.

The meals went to hospital front-line workers, migrant workers and families in need, among other beneficiaries.

Only two weeks into the programme, Madam Julina Ahmad, the owner of Juliecious' kitchen at The Marketplace @ 58, has already seen her business improve. The stall sells dishes such as lontong, mee siam and mee rebus.

Madam Julina, who is in her late 40s, said: "Business has already gone up 10 to 15 per cent. Before that, business was very bad because only two people were allowed (to dine at a time)... and customers didn't want to come in because of the additional SafeEntry requirements."

As part of the scheme, DBS will help stall owners grow their business presence on social media and other online platforms. This is in line with efforts by the Alliance for Action - Online Ordering for Hawkers to help such businesses go digital.

Mr Chua Kim Huat, who owns Jin Fa Traditional Chicken Rice at Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre, said he found the switch to digital payments "more convenient and efficient".

DBS PayLah-enabled QR code payments now make up about 25 per cent of his daily sales, up from 5 per cent before the pandemic.

"I don't have to collect, count and return dollar notes or coins (to customers). I also no longer have to go to the bank so frequently to deposit daily collections."

DBS' Mr Shee said: "We seek to help more hawkers grow their business through digitalisation and commercial group buys. It is our hope that... we can enhance the vibrancy of the hawker culture which is an integral part of our way of life in Singapore."

The event also saw the launch of a virtual mobile game within the DBS PayLah app called Ultimate Hawker, where players can try being a hawker, serving up meals such as Hokkien mee, prata and chicken rice. The game, available till Jan 5, offers prizes and cash rewards totalling $50,000.

