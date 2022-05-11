Sentosa outdoor show Wings Of Time reopening after two-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, a refreshed version of outdoor night show Wings Of Time is reopening on Sentosa's Siloso Beach next Wednesday.

The improved version of the light and music show - filled with pyrotechnics, robotic water fountains and 3D projection mapping - will allow audiences to sit closer to the main stage, said attractions operator Mount Faber Leisure Group yesterday.

Set in the sea off Siloso Beach, the show tells the story of two teenagers, Felix and Rachel, and their adventures as they help a prehistoric bird-like creature named Shahbaz find its way home.

Among the upgrades are pyrotechnic effects created by machines that produce 80 per cent less smoke than traditional spark machines. The spark fountain machines by Chinese firm Sparkular produce fountains of cold sparks that will enable the audience to safely sit close to the main stage.

The 20-minute show, which can hold 900 people at a time, is reopening in time for the upcoming June holidays.

Tickets for the attraction are available on Mount Faber Leisure Group's website at $18 each.

From May 18 to June 29, the show will run once a day from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30pm; and twice a day on Saturdays, Sundays, eve of public holidays and public holidays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Wings Of Time was shuttered in May 2020, amid the pandemic, as part of a move by Mount Faber Leisure Group to refresh its attractions.

The permanent show, which cost $10 million to produce when it first opened in 2014, has been seen by more than 5.4 million guests in the six years it was operational.

It also took the place of Sentosa's previous signature night show, Songs Of The Sea, which ended a seven-year run in May 2014.

"Wings Of Time is making its triumphant return just as the Government doubles down on efforts to revitalise the city's leisure offerings to drive inbound travel, and families in Singapore are making plans for the upcoming June school holidays," said Mr Buhdy Bok, managing director of Mount Faber Leisure Group, in a media release.

The group also announced that the reopening of the attraction is the first in a series of plans to expand offerings at Siloso Beach.

A new day-to-night leisure concept called Central Beach Bazaar, which includes three new attractions, is slated to open by the fourth quarter of the year.