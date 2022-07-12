Schemes to help households with electricity bills

Updated
Published
4 min ago

DOUBLED GST VOUCHER - U-SAVE REBATES

Eligible Singaporean households will receive double their regular Goods and Services Tax (GST) Voucher - U-Save rebates this financial year to further offset their utility bills.

This amounts to about eight to 10 months' worth of utility bills for residents of one-and two-room HDB flats, and about four to six months' worth of bills for those living in three-and four-room flats.

The payouts are between $440 and $760, depending on flat type.

$100 HOUSEHOLD UTILITIES CREDIT

Every Singaporean household will receive a $100 utilities credit as part of a $1.5 billion support package.

The credits will be disbursed by September.

Shabana Begum

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 12, 2022, with the headline Schemes to help households with electricity bills.

