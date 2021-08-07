Scheme to help hawkers defray delivery service costs reintroduced

More support will be given to hawkers to defray the costs of using food delivery services as such platforms remain popular with diners amid Covid-19 restrictions.

The Food Delivery Support Scheme (FDSS), which provides one-time $500 cash assistance to cooked-food stallholders, was reintroduced yesterday.

During a visit to Hong Lim Market and Food Centre yesterday, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor said the scheme will boost the efforts of a work group helping hawkers to get onto online delivery platforms.

She said: "This will complement their in-store businesses, especially when dine-in is restricted."

The work group, the SG Together Alliance for Action - Online Ordering for Hawkers, started in June.

It comprises members representing the hawker community, as well as food ordering and delivery platform companies.

To apply for the FDSS grant, eligible stallholders can log in to the National Environment Agency's (NEA) Hawkers Online portal using Singpass.

The money can be used to offset the fees for getting on board delivery platforms, or commissions on these platforms, for example.

The FDSS was introduced in April last year, and ended last December. More than 1,300 hawkers took up the grant.

Minister of State for Communications and Information Tan Kiat How, who was also at Hong Lim Market and Food Centre, said some hawkers had told him that business has been tough and not that many customers opt for takeaways.

He said that some food delivery platforms have lowered their commission fees and delivery charges to support hawkers during these difficult times.

While at the hawker centre, Dr Khor also spoke to stallholders about the importance of Covid-19 vaccination.

She said that about 91 per cent of the stallholders, assistants and cleaners at markets and hawker centres managed by the NEA or its appointed operators have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 81 per cent are fully vaccinated.